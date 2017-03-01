Badger women open Big Ten Tournament today

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team is in Indianapolis for the start of the Big Ten women’s tournament this afternoon.

The Badgers face Rutgers in their first game, set to start around 3:00 p.m. The first game of the day features Illinois and Nebraska at 12:30 p.m.

Under first year head coach Jonathan Tsipis, the Badgers went 8-21 in the regular season. But after losing their first 10 Big Ten games, the Badgers have gone 3-3 in their last six.

The Badgers also split their two regular season games with Rutgers, including a 53-41 win at the Kohl Center back on February 18.

AUDIO: Coach Jonathan Tsipis says they’re ready :14

AUDIO: Tsipis said they’re playing their best heading into the Big Ten Tournament :11