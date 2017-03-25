Brewers fall to Reds in Cactus League play

Just nine days before the season opener against Colorado at Miller Park and the Milwaukee Brewers are still looking to finalize the back end of their starting rotation.

Left-hander Tommy Milone gave up seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings as the Brewers fell to the Cincinnati Reds 12-11. Milone has had a good spring and his hoping one bad outing won’t be a deciding factor in whether or not he makes the team or the rotation.

Manny Pina homered in his fourth straight game. Eric Sogard tripled in a pair of runs and Ivan De Jesus Jr. raised his average to .405 with a 3 for 4 effort.

The Brewers return to Cactus League action this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. They’ll send Wily Peralta (0-0, 1.29) to the mound against Ian Kennedy.