Brewers get by Dodgers 5-4 in Cactus League

Catcher Manny Pina clubbed a home run in his third straight game, helping the Milwaukee Brewers knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in Cactus League baseball action on Tuesday. Pina’s blast was a three-run shot in the Brewers four-run fifth inning.

Pina also threw out a would-be base stealer as he attempts to win the Brewers starting catchers job.

Matt Garza went 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two walks, but he also struck out five batters.

The Brewers will host the Giants today, sending Jimmy Nelson to the mound.

Going into Tuesday’s game, the Brewers were leading the major leagues in hitting (.306 avg.). Their 37 home runs is also number-one.

The Brewers will open the regular season on April 3 against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.