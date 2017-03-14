Brewers hang 24 on the Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers had a nine-hit, 10-run fourth inning and went on to cruise to a 24-3 Cactus League victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis led the teams 24-hit attack with a home run, two doubles and six rbi. Keon Broxton, Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

Pitcher Junior Guerra, who is in line to be the Brewers opening day starter, tossed four solid innings, allowing one hit, a first-inning home run by Ben Gamel.

The Brewers improved to 10-8 in Cactus League play. They’ll face the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona on Tuesday.