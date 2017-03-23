Bucks move into 6th in Eastern Conference race

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-98 win over the Sacramento Kings, wrapping up their six-game road trip with a 4-2 record.

The win moved the Bucks into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, tied with Indiana. They’re just a game behind fifth-place Atlanta with those two teams squaring off Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks (36-35) are hottest team in the NBA, having won 10 of their last 12 games.

Greg Monroe added 15 points, Mirza Teletovic and Khris Middleton had 13 each and Malcolm Brogdon had 12. Spencer Hawes, who filled in for the injured John Henson, added 10. The Bucks hit 16 of 35 three-point attempts, moving above .500 for the first time since January 15.

Buddy Hield had 21 points and Tyreke Evans 18 for the Kings, who have dropped three straight and 11 of their last 13 games. They’re 3-11 since trading DeMarcus Cousins at the all-star break.

While the Bucks are tied with Indiana for the six-spot in the Eastern Conference, they hold the tiebreaker over the Pacers.