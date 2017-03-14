Bucks see win streak come to an end

The Memphis Grizzlies used 40-year-old guard Vince Carter in their starting lineup for the first time this season and it helped end their five-game losing streak. Carter hit all eight of his shots overall and went a perfect six of six from three-point range to score 24 points and lead the Grizzlies to a 113-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Memphis shot 52% from the field for the game, including 14 of 27 from distance, ending the Bucks six-game winning streak.

Mike Conley added 20 points and 10 assists while Tony Allen had 15 points and Zach Randolph finished with 14 for Memphis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 off the bench for the Bucks. Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova added 13 points, but the Bucks started a six-game road trip with a loss.

The Bucks lost for the first time with Khris Middleton in the starting lineup. They had won all seven of his previous starts.