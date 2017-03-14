Consultant recommends tearing down Brown County Arena

If a consultant’s recommendation is followed, the aging Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Green Bay will be torn down. The Brown County Arena opened in 1958, and Shopko Hall opened in 1986.

On Monday, County officials heard the findings of a study that looked into redevelopment options for the Arena and the adjoining Shopko Hall facility, both of which are nearing the ends of their lifespan. Four options are being considered. One calls for a$30,000,000 renovation. Three others, ranging from $63,000,000 to $85,000,000, for reconstruction after the existing buildings are torn down.

The study highlighted a number of problems with the current buildings. In addition to poor connectivity between the two facilities, it noted issues with the current interior systems, concessions and restroom areas, and loading docks.

David Stone of AECOM Economics recommended rebuilding. Stone said the shell of Shopko Hall could be saved while the Arena would be torn down and completely replaced, with the goal to create a space that could house multiple events at once.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach, who supports the rebuilding option, said the venues had an operating deficit of $245,000 in 2015. Streckenbach said funding sources could include the room tax and excess funds from the Lambeau Field sales tax, and that the county board needs to have serious discussions in 2017 about the future of the two buildings.

WTAQ