Defense leads Bucks to victory in Portland

The Milwaukee Bucks held Portland without a field goal in the final three-plus minutes, scoring the final six points to pull out a 93-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Damien Lillard scored Portland’s final points with 3:12 left to play, giving the Trailblazers a three point lead.

The Bucks improved to 35-35 and stayed in seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They also moved to within one game of sixth-place Indiana.

Milwaukee held Portland to 19% shooting (4-of-21) from three-point distance. Lillard was 2 for 9. Lillard had 49 points in a road win over Miami, but he scored only 31 points against the Bucks and needed 26 shots to do it.

Khris Middleton had 26 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, who improved to 3-2 on their road trip out west. They can return home with a winning road trip if they can beat Sacramento tonight. The Bucks beat the Kings in their only other meeting this season, 117-91 in Milwaukee back in early November.