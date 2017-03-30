DOJ launches Wisconsin ‘Safe at Home’ program

Victims of domestic violence in Wisconsin have a new resource to keep themselves and their families safe from their abusers. The new “Safe At Home” initiative provides confidential mailing addresses from the state of Wisconsin. Attorney General Brad Schimel says victims will be able to use that address for both public and private purposes.

Wisconsin’s program passed the legislature with bipartisan support last year and officially launches on Saturday. State Senator Jennifer Shilling said one of her constituents has moved more than two dozen times to avoid her abuser. “She is beyond excited about the launch,” Shilling said at a Capitol press conference on Thursday. “She has been counting down the days and is thankful for the work and collaboration to make this a reality.”

Brad Schimel, a former district attorney, predicts demand for the program may be high.

“There are many, many cases that we saw in the DAs office where a survivor of domestic violence came forward and was in legitimate fear for their safety, in legitimate fear for their children, and could gave benefited from this. So I think we may see quite of few people seek out this resource.”

To learn more, visit the Safe at Home website at www.SafeAtHomeWI.gov. To enroll in Safe at Home, call 1-800-446-6564.