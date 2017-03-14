Eddie Lacy headed for Seattle

Eddie Lacy’s four year run in Green Bay ended today when the former Alabama running back agreed to a 1-year free agent contract worth a reported $5.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers said they were interested in bringing Lacy back for another season, but just like with other players, it was going to be at their price.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Lacy’s weighed 267 pounds for one of the three teams he visited during free agency. The Packers were one of the three, with Seattle and Minnesota being the others.

When healthy, Lacy averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season, which is why the Packers were interested in the first place. They won’t have to worry about his weight anymore, but they also have just one running back under contract for next season and that is converted receiver Ty Montgomery.

There’s a chance the Packers could look for running back help in free agency and they could also look to draft one or more. But general manager Ted Thompson has never drafted a running back higher than the second round and the Packers as a franchise, haven’t invested in a running back in the first round since 1990.