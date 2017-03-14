Elliott agrees to one-year deal with Packers

After visits with Buffalo and Pittsburgh, free-agent outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott decided to return to the Green Bay Packers. Elliott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers, worth a reported $1.6 million.

Elliott had offers from both the Bills and Steelers, but with Julius Peppers already signed by Carolina and Datone Jones still unsigned, his best chance at a larger role may come with the Packers.

Elliott was supposed to be a restricted free agent, but the Packers didn’t tender him.

During the last two seasons, Elliott had four sacks in limited playing time. Most of his contributions have been on special teams where he led the Packers in tackles last season and ranked third in 2015.