Gallagher unsure of vote on healthcare repeal

As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares for Thursday’s vote on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, the question remains as to whether there’s enough Republican votes to get the legislation through.

Some GOP members of Congress don’t think the bill goes far enough to dismantle Obamacare, while Wisconsin’s 8th District Congressman, Mike Gallagher, isn’t sure how he will vote. “Getting coverage is meaningless if you’re not getting the healthcare access and the healthcare that you actually need.”

Gallagher sees last minute changes to the replacement bill as being rushed to make a deadline that might not be reasonable. “When you’re dealing with not only one-fifth of our economy, but you’re dealing with people’s livelihoods, it’s a very complex issue,” he told WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show.

