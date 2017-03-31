Garza to start the season on Brewers 10-day DL

Matt Garza has battled injuries off and on during his stay in Milwaukee and the Brewers announced Thursday that Garza would open the 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.

The 33-year-old Garza allowed five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings in his last outing against Oakland last Sunday and finished the spring with a 8.59 ERA in six outings. He told reporters on Thursday that his groin felt a little tight after Sunday’s outing.

Garza’s move to the disabled list was the final move that allowed the Brewers to set their starting rotation. It’s an all-right handed rotation that starts with Junior Guerra and follows with Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson. Anderson and Nelson will start the two exhibition games against the Chicago White Sox tonight and Saturday at Miller Park.

The Brewers will open the season with only one left-handed pitcher on their staff. Tommy Milone lost his bid for a spot in the starting rotation with a pair of rough outings to close spring training. He’ll open the season in the bullpen.

The Brewers still have 14 pitchers and will make one move before opening day rosters have to be set on Sunday. Barring an outside move, manager Craig Counsell said they have three relievers for two spots. He didn’t identify who the final candidates are.