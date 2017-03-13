Green Bay accepts bid to CBI

The Green Bay men’s basketball team has accepted an invite to play in the 2017 College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

The Phoenix (18-13) will visit the UMKC Kangaroos (17-16) on Wednesday night at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

It’s Green Bay’s third trip to the CBI in program history and the first since the 2009-10 season when it lost in the quarterfinals.

The Phoenix finished in the top four of the Horizon League for the fifth straight season this year, before falling in the quarterfinals of Motor City Madness to No. 6 seed UIC.

This will be the second meeting against the Kangaroos for the second time this season after winning 95-77 at the Bill Frack Tournament in Bowling Green on November 21.

Should the Phoenix advance out of the first round, they would face a road game against either Wyoming or Eastern Washington on Monday, March 20.