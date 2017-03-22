High-speed chase ends with car on Oshkosh airport runway

A Manitowoc man was taken into custody after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended on the runway area of an Oshkosh airport.

Officials say around 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Wisconsin State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-41 northbound, south of State Highway 44. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and led authorities on a chase to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Officials say the vehicle entered the airport property by ramming through the gate and drove around a few of the airport access roads before going onto the runway. The chase ended when the vehicle became stuck between two of the runways in the middle of the airport.

The 56-year-old driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Airport personnel were notified of the incident to divert any air traffic that may be affected.

WTAQ