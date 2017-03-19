Hockey Badgers end season in Big Ten title game

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team saw their season come to an end, falling to Penn State in a double-overtime thriller 2-1 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Saturday night.

The Badgers outshot the Nittany Lions 52-35 as they dominated play, but couldn’t take advantage of the several scoring chances they had.

Liam Folkes scored both Penn State (24-11-2) goals, including the game winner on a breakaway 6:43 into the second overtime to end the game.

Matt Ustaski scored the Badgers (20-15-1) on the power play in the second period, poling home a rebound at 11:45 of the period.

Freshman goaltender Jack Berry made 33 saves in the loss, while Penn State’s Peyton Jones stopped 51 of 52 Wisconsin shots.

After combining for 12 victories the previous two years, the Badgers reached 20 wins in Tony Granato’s first season, finishing runner-up in both the Big Ten regular season and the Big Ten tournament.