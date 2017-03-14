House returning to Green Bay, Elliott signs one year deal

Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House is returning to Green Bay and will sign a one-year contract with the team.

House played his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, then left in free agency in 2015, signing a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars turned around and released House after last season, saving $6 million in salary cap space.

The Packers, whose pass defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season, showed immediate interest.

The Packers released their top cover corner, Sam Shields after he suffered a concussion last season.

House started all 16 games in 2015 for the Jaguars, leading the team with four interceptions and setting a single-season franchise record with 23 pass breakups. But House lost his starting job last season after the first four weeks and spent the rest of the season on special teams.

House said his change in fortune was mostly due to a change in defensive philosophy. House said he prefers playing tight man coverage and the Jaguars went to a zone defense, which just didn’t work well for him.

House came to an agreement with the Packers while he was on a visit Tuesday to Pittsburgh. He said it was a tough decision to make but getting the chance to return home to Green Bay won out.

AUDIO: Davon House, after a poor year last year, asked why it will work again in Green Bay :20

AUDIO: Davon House on why he left Green Bay the first time around :18

Packers re-sign Elliott

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’re re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott on Tuesday.

Elliott originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo in 2014. He has played in 38 regular-season games with the Packers over the last three seasons, recording 33 tackles (27 solo), four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two passes defensed and 39 special teams tackles.

Elliott is the only Packers player to post a double-digit tackle total on special teams in each of the last three seasons.

With Julius Peppers signing in Carolina, Elliott may finally get a chance to contribute more on defense with the Packers this coming season.