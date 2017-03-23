Key roster moves starting to come for Brewers

With just 11 days before the regular season opener, the Milwaukee Brewers started trimming their roster.

The Brewers released veteran reliever Joba Chamberlain and sent reliever Michael Blazek to Class AAA Colorado Springs.

Infielder Yadiel Rivera was also sent to Colorado Springs and outfielder Michael Reed, who played at Triple-A last season, was sent all the way back to Class AA Biloxi because the outfield at the Triple-A level is loaded with prospects.

The Brewers also sent relievers David Goforth and Andy Oliver as well as catcher Dustin Houle to minor-league camp. Reliever Ryan Webb was released, which leaves them with 34 players in camp.

Cactus League

The Brewers fell to the San Francisco Giants in Cactus League action on Wednesday at Maryvale Baseball Park.

Jimmy Nelson allowed two hits, three runs and a walk to go along with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Nelson served up a two-run homer off the bat of Denard Span.

The Brewers face the Oakland A’s this afternoon. Junior Guerra (2-0, 1.80) gets the nod on the mound for the Brewers.