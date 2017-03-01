Kraker named HL women’s Player of the Year

Green Bay Phoenix standout Mehryn Kraker has been named the Horizon League women’s Player of the Year.

Kraker averaged 18.5 points a game during Horizon League play and becomes the ninth Green Bay player to win league Player of the Year honors. Kraker became the school’s all-time leading three point shooter earlier this season.

Kraker is joined on the first team by Wright State’s Chelsea Welch, Detroit’s Rosanna Reynolds, Cleveland State’s Ashanti Abshaw and Oakland’s Hannah Little.

Green Bay’s Jessica Lindstrom and Milwaukee’s Steph Kostowicz were named to the Horizon League Second Team while Green Bay’s Caitlyn Hibner and Milwaukee’s Lizzie Odegard were named to the All Freshman team.

Green Bay placed two players on the Horizon League’s All-Defensive team, Jen Wellnitz and Jessica Lindstrom.

Wright State’s Katrina Merriweather was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year.