Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Green Bay Packers / Lang gets 3-year deal with Detroit

Lang gets 3-year deal with Detroit

By

T.J. Lang

After taking free agent visits to Detroit and Seattle, veteran pro bowl guard T.J. Lang had offers to weigh from the Lions, Seahawks and Packers.

Lang settled on a three-year deal with the Lions, worth a reported $28.5 million, including $19 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old Lang spent six seasons with the Packers and Green Bay wanted him back, but at their price.

The Packers resigned outside linebacker Nick Perry to a five-year, $60 million deal.  Then, after talks broke off with Jared Cook, the Packers signed free agents Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks.

Lang played his college football at Eastern Michigan and has a home in Michigan, so his signing with Detroit makes sense.  Not to mention, the Lions have a good quarterback (Matthew Stafford) and are a playoff caliber team.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page