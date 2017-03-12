Late winter snowstorm will make for a messy Monday

Hazardous travel is expected for the Monday morning commute across much of southern and central Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. Monday, with a Winter Storm Warning in place for Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. The snow will be dry and powdery. East winds 10 to 15 mph will become northeast by Monday afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph will mean drifting snow and reductions in visibility will occur.

Snowfall amounts between 5″-7″ inches are expected for La Crosse and Madison, with 6″-9″ likely closer to Lake Michigan. Snowfall amounts will decrease to the north. Totals of 1″-3″ are expected north of a Merrill to Wausaukee line and 3″-5″ inches to the south, except for 5″-7″ inches near the Lake Michigan shoreline.