Marquette inching closer towards NCAA post season bid

The Marquette Golden Eagles took another step towards their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013 when they knocked off the Xavier Musketeers 95-84 in Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

The win lifts the Golden Eagles (18-11, 9-8 Big East) into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big East Conference. It gives Marquette a first round bye in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

Xavier (18-12, 8-9) lost its sixth straight game, their longest slide since 1982.

Redshirt junior Andrew Rowsey led Marquette with 20 points. Senior Jajuan Johnson added 19 points and Katin Reinhardt added 17 points as the Golden Eagles shot 61.1% from the field for the game.

Marquette closes out the regular season on Saturday at home against Creighton.