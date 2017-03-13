Marquette to open NCAA Tournament against South Carolina (AUDIO)

The Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12) earned a number-10 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region and will face number-7 South Carolina (22-10) on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

It’s the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for Marquette since 2013 and the first since Steve Wojciechowski took over the program.

Besides guard Katin Reinhardt, who made the NCAA Tournament while playing with UNLV and USC, this is the first trip for any other players on the Golden Eagles roster.

Marquette’s 62.1% field goal percentage is the best in program history. The Golden Eagles lead the entire country in three-point percentage (43%).

The Golden Eagles earned non-conference quality wins over Vanderbilt and Georgia, then knocked off defending national champion Villanova.

Marquette comes in well rested, after falling to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament quarterfinals last week.

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on reaching NCAA tournament in his 3rd season :19

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says they can’t get caught up in the hoopla :19

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski said it’s great to see his seniors experience this :17