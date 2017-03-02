NFL Salary Cap continues to climb

The NFL Salary Cap will climb to $167 million for the 2017 season. That’s an increase of more than $12 million over last year.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the cap has gone up by at least $10 million. Since 2011, the cap has increased by $47 million.

Player benefits are also included in the 10-year labor agreement which was reached at the end of the 2011 lockout. That total is $37 million per team, bringing the players’ total compensation package to over $200 million per team for the first time.