Phoenix to open NCAA women’s tournament against Purdue

The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team received a number-eight seed and will play 9th-seeded Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon (4 p.m. ESPN2) in South Bend, Indiana.

The Phoenix played at the same venue earlier this season, facing then, number-one ranked Notre Dame. Green Bay took the Irish to the wire before suffering a 71-67 loss.

Green Bay is making its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, going 6-16 all time in tournament play. It is the sixth time they have earned a single digit seed and the second time in the last three years.

The Phoenix are 1-1 all time against Purdue, winning last time out, 81-78 in double overtime back in November of 2015 in West Lafayette. Both teams still have players that played in that contest.

Purdue is 22-12 overall and finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 10-6. The Boilermakers fell to fourth ranked Maryland 74-64 in the Big Ten title game.

If the Phoenix can pull out the first round victory, they would most likely get a rematch with No. 1 seed Notre Dame in a second round game.

AUDIO: Coach Kevin Borseth says they can win :18

AUDIO: Kevin Borseth sais they’ve had to overcome some obstacles this season :17