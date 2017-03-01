Ryan insists GOP unified on Obamacare repeal and replace

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress and the White House are on the same page, when it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare. “This is a plan we’re all working on together, the House, the Senate and the White House,” Ryan said. “There aren’t rival plans here. We’re all working on this together, with the administration.”

During a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, the Janesville Republican was also insisting Democrats will dig in their heels on repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“The Democrats want to go down with a sinking ship. Obamacare is a collapsing law,” Ryan said. “The law is not viable or sustainable. The insurers are pulling out left and right, and the system is collapsing. The deductibles are skyrocketing, the premiums are skyrocketing, and people are left with little or no choice in some instances.”

Ryan did concede that there is going to be a lot of what he called “churning” on the way to the finished GOP repeal and replace package.