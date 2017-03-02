Sheriff David Clarke not interested in Senate run

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is happy in the office he has, and does not plan to run for the U.S. Senate or anything else. While promoting his newly-released book “Cop Under Fire,” he said some Republicans had tried to recruit him to challenge Senator Tammy Baldwin next year.

Clark has run for sheriff as a Democrat although he is a frequent speaker at conservative events. He gave one of the keynote addresses at the GOP 2016 convention. He’s also been a supporter of Donald Trump and was considered for a post in the Trump administration.

Clarke also criticizes Governor Walker in his book for not helping him in his 2014 bid for re-election, which an aide to Walker tells FOX 6 is “complete fiction.” The book is also highly critical Black Lives Matter. Clark says the organizers of those demonstrations are interested only in anarchy and terrorism.

