Snell leads Bucks to third straight victory

Tony Snell scored a season high 21 points, including 5 of 7 from three-point range to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-98 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots as the Bucks (29-33) stayed 1 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

The Bucks hit 14 of 33 three pointers as a team.

The 76ers got a career high from Justin Anderson who scored 19 points, but fell for the 5th time in the last six games.

The Bucks led 60-43 at halftime, and 91-68 entering the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee returns home to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. They’ll host Indiana and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday. Then they hit the road for the start of a six-game trip, starting in Memphis on Monday before heading west.