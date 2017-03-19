St. Norbert hockey back to the Frozen Four

St. Norbert College advanced to its 11th NCAA Division III Frozen Four in the last 15 years after beating Augsburg College 4-3 in overtime in a NCAA Tournament quarterfinal at Cornerstone Community Center on Saturday night.

The Green Knights (22-5-1) moved on after Roman Uchyn ended the contest with the game winning goal at 13:54 of overtime.

St. Norbert will face Trinity (Conn.) College in a national semifinal on Friday in Utica, N.Y. Norwich University and Adrian College play in the other semifinal.

Augsburg outshot St. Norbert 34-26. T.J. Black made 31 saves in goal for the Green Knights, while Nick Schmit made 22 stops for the Auggies.