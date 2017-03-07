Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health & Medicine / State veterans home fails to meet three federal standards

State veterans home fails to meet three federal standards

By

More problems have been uncovered at the state veterans’ nursing home at King in Waupaca County. A VA inspection in January, requested by U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin, found that the home did not meet three of 158 federal standards — including the failure to protect residents from abuses, after one resident fell from a bed and fractured a skull.

According to the Madison Capital Times, the VA also found that the home did not update the resident’s plan for care after the fall — and it did not reveal safety inspections for elevators. Baldwin got involved after King was given federal citations last December.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page