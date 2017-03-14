Stephanie Low murder trial underway

The trial of Kristopher Torgerson for the murder of Stephanie Low began Monday morning with a denial of guilt from the defense.

Defense attorney Thomas Wilmouth said that his client should be found guilty of his charge of hiding a corpse, a Class G felony, but he is not guilty of armed robbery and first-degree intentional homicide. He also claimed that the citizen witnesses are not credible and accused them of making deals with Wausau police.

The prosecution claimed Torgerson killed Low after going to her Wausau apartment looking for money and cocaine in a safe. They’ll be calling his ex-wife, Rebecca, to the stand over the course of the trial. She claims Kristopher confessed the killing to her. The prosecutor also asked the jury to look past Stephanie’s drug use and her involvement in drug sales.

Torgerson was charged with the murder after leading investigators to the location of Low’s body in September of 2014, nearly four years after her disappearance. He is currently serving prison time for unrelated drug charges.

WSAU