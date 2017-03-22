Trump approval rating at 41 percent in Wisconsin

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll shows less than half of Wisconsin residents approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing.

According to the poll released Wednesday, Trump’s approval rating was at 41 percent, with 47 percent disapproving of his work since taking office. Poll director Charles Franklin says said that’s pretty close to the current national average from polls, which last week showed Trump’s approval rating at about 42 percent.

While Trump faced problems with support from Republicans ahead of the election, Franklin said those voters appear to have “come home” now. The favorable rating for Trump among GOP voters before the election was 67 percent – and now sits at about 90 percent.

The poll of 800 registered voters was conducted earlier this month March 13-16. It had a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.