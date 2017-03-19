UW’s Medbery places second at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Wisconsin senior Connor Medbery fell to Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder of Ohio State, 6-3, in the heavyweight final at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday night in St. Louis.

Medbery finished his year at 29-2, with his only two losses coming to Snyder.

Isaac Jordan wrapped up his career at Wisconsin by finishing fourth at 165 pounds, losing the third-place match to Michigan’s Logan Massa 11-2. Jordan finished his senior season 27-6.

Penn State won the team competition for the seventh time and second in-a-row, collecting 122 points. Ohio State was second with 106. The Badgers finished 13th with 39.5 points.

Penn State’s title marked the 11th straight year that a Big Ten school has claimed the NCAA Championship.