Wausau community reflects on shooting victim

A man killed in a shooting with a Lincoln County deputy sheriff had a criminal past, but has been remembered fondly by classmates.

Shawn M. Igers’ record stretches back to 1994 and includes charges of forgery, recklessly endangering safety, and illegal possession of a firearm. At the time of the shooting, the 40 year-old Wausau resident was free from jail on a $10,000 signature bond awaiting his next appearance in court for a 2016 burglary charge.

Igers spoke about his criminal past as commencement speaker for the Spring 2016 graduation ceremony at UW-Marathon County, where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in general education. According to Newsline 9, Igers was active on campus as the editor of the newspaper, The Forum, and many students have expressed their sadness on social media over his death.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported that a deputy responded to a car that had gone into a ditch on County Road FF in the Town of Corning Monday night. When the deputy arrived, Igers allegedly fired a gunshot. The deputy returned fire and killed him.

