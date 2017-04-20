Report: Packers expected to open season at home against Seattle

The NFL will release its 2017 regular season schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky and Adam Caplan are reporting the Packers will open at home against Seattle in Week one.

The game is reportedly not a night game, but could be slated for the National game of the week.

Other than the three NFC North Division opponents, the Packers will play home games against New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle.

The Packers have scheduled road games against their three division opponents, plus games at Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Dallas.