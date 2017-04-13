Anderson leads Brewers to sweep of Blue Jays

Chase Anderson tossed seven innings of 3-hit, shutout ball as the Milwaukee Brewers pulled out a 2-0 win and two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Anderson walked two and struck out seven and has now pitched 13 innings in two starts, allowing only six hits and one run with four walks and 11 strikeouts. He improved to 1-0 on the season with a 0.69 ERA.

The Brewers got a second inning run-scoring double from Keon Broxton and a sixth inning solo home run from Jonathan Villar to account for their two runs.

World Baseball Classic hero Marcus Stroman took the loss for the Blue Jays. He went the full nine innings, allowing seven hits. He fell to 1-1 on the season and still owns the only victory for the Blue Jays, who fell to 1-7.

Garza starts rehab assignment

Brewers pitcher Matt Garza, on the disabled list with a right groin strain, made his first rehab start for Class AAA Colorado Springs on Wednesday in Memphis. Garza allowed two hits and one run over five innings. He is scheduled to make one more start for the Sky Sox before the Brewers need to make a decision on what to do with Garza.