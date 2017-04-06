Assembly approves Dane County zoning legislation

The state Assembly has voted to make it easier for towns to withdraw from county zoning, although the change would only apply to Dane County.

The chamber sent the measure to the Senate Thursday morning on a 57-34 vote.

Currently, towns that want their own zoning can withdraw from the county policy only after its approved in a referendum or at annual town meetings. The bill would also allow those votes to happen at special town meetings, with 30 days notice.

Democrats argued the change could allow town boards to push through a major policy change with little notice. They also accused Republicans of meddling with local control.