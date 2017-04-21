Audio released from calls that helped capture Jakubowski

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department has released audio from the phone call from the man who fugitive Joseph Jakubowski on his property last week.

Jeff Gorn called the non-emergency phone line after a conversation with a man camping on his property. His initial call indicated he was not aware of the search for Jakubowski and was calling after having a feeling this man may be wanted.

AUDIO: Gorn calls to Vernon Co. Sheriff :32

Gorn discusses in the call his conversation with Jakubowski and a letter Jakubowski wanted him to take that he would not. Gorn says Jakubowski told him he had sent out twenty-five copies of what authorities say is a 161-page anti-government manifesto.

In a second call Gorn was able to identify the man as Jakubowski after looking at a photo of him online. Gorn also offered advice on how officers could approach his property with being spotted by Jajubowski. “Come in quiet,” he said.

Jakubowski is being held in Rock County as he faces state and federal charges related to the gun shop burglary.

WIBA