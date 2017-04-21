Badgers cap off spring ball tonight at Camp Randall (AUDIO)

The Wisconsin Badgers cap off spring workouts with their annual spring game tonight (6:30 p.m.) at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers have been able to build depth all over their roster with several starters were either limited or held out while recovering from off-season surgery.

But everyone loves to focus on the quarterback position. Alex Hornibrook started all nine Big Ten games as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He battled Bart Houston into the final week before the start of the season last year before finally winning the job.

All of that experience has landed Hornibrook the job for this season. The position was handed to him during offseason workouts.

The big question at quarterback is who backs up Hornibrook?

Kare’ Lyles is a redshirt freshman and has the best understanding of the offense. But the Badger coaching staff has been impressed with true freshman Jack Coan, who enrolled early (January) at UW and is pushing Lyles for the backup job.

That battle will carry right through into training camp. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst wants both players to know that neither is competing for the job right now. He just wants them to go out and perform with judgement day coming later.

AUDIO: Paul Chryst says true freshman Jack Coan has progressed nicely :15

AUDIO: Paul Chryst wants backup QB’s to just play :10