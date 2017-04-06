Brewers claim Ex-Rays utility player

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed utility player Nick Franklin off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. He’s expected to join the team on Friday as the Brewers open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. They’ll have to cut one player from their 25-man roster by then.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated reliever Michael Blazek for assignment.

In 60 games last season, the switch-hitting Franklin hit .270 with six homers and 26 RBI.

Franklin was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by Seattle out of high school.

Garza to start rehab assignment soon

Milwaukee Brewers right handed pitcher Matt Garza, who started the season on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, will start a minor league rehab stint with Class AAA Colorado Springs on April 12 in Memphis.

Garza will pitch again in Nashville on April 17 and if all goes well, will rejoin the Brewers’ rotation afterward.