Brewers cough up 5-run lead, fall to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Chicago Cubs bounced back to pull out a 9-7 win on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scored four times in the sixth inning, knocking Nelson out of the game.

Nelson surrendered a pair of two run homers to Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing 7 earned runs on 9 hits and saw his ERA climb to 4.42, suffering his first loss of the season.

The Brewers, who lead the majors with 25 home runs, got two more last night. Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw went deep for the Brewers.

Eric Thames saw his streak of consecutive games with a home run snapped at five, although he did double twice and collect three hits in all. Travis Shaw also doubled twice, driving in three runs in all.

The Brewers fell to 8-7 with the loss and will send Tommy Milone to the mound in the series finale today against Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks.