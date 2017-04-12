Brewers play spoiler in Toronto’s opener

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a good start and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 before 48,456 fans in Toronto’s home opener at the Rogers Centre. It was the sixth consecutive home opening loss for the Blue Jays, who are tied with Philadelphia for the longest active streak.

The Brewers and Blue Jays hadn’t played in Toronto since July 2, 2014, with Wily Peralta and J.A. Happ starting for their respective teams. That turned out to be the same matchup last night.

The Brewers scored two runs in the first inning on Keon Broxton’s first home run of the season. Travis Shaw tripled to center and Domingo Santana added an RBI single.

Troy Tulowitzki had a pair of run-scoring doubles for the Blue Jays, but Wily Peralta held Toronto in check for six innings to earn his second win of the season.

Domingo Santana also clubbed his second home run of the season in the fifth inning to give the Brewers their fourth run, the eventual game winner.

Neftali Feliz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to record his second save of the season.

Chase Anderson pitches the series finale for the Brewers tonight.