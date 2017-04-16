Google+

Brewers win streak stops at four

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their four game road winning streak come to an end on Saturday, falling to the Central Division leading Cincinnati Reds 7-5 at Great American Ballpark.

Zach Davies struggled again early and racked up a high pitch count (96) by the time he got through the fifth inning.  This time, the Brewers bullpen didn’t lend a helping hand, as Carlos Torres surrendered three runs in the sixth inning and Jared Hughes gave up a run in the 7th.

It was former Brewers infielder Scooter Gennett, who singled in a run in the sixth inning, delivered with a run scoring double in the 7th.

Reds starter Brandon Finnegan couldn’t find the strike zone in the first inning, walking three batters and giving up a two-run double to center off the bat of Hernan Perez.  Finnegan’s day would be finished after the first, leaving with a strained shoulder muscle.

Scott Schebler led off the second with a home run off of Davies.  Eugenio Suarez doubled and later scored on a triple by Zach Cozart, who then scored on a ground out.

The Brewers dropped to 6-6 with the loss.  They’ll send Wily Peralta (2-0 2.45) to the mound today against Cincinnati’s Sal Romano, who is making his Major League debut.


