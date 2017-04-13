Bucks playoff series with Toronto is set

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised national on ESPN and locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

The Bucks will host their first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 22 (2 p.m.)

The upcoming series will be Milwaukee’s first postseason meeting with the Raptors, who had been one of just two Eastern Conference foes the Bucks had never met in the playoffs (Cleveland is the other). The Bucks own a 47-35 mark against the Raptors all-time in the regular season.

The complete schedule for the First Round of the 2017 playoffs follows:

Saturday, April 15 Bucks at Toronto 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 Bucks at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 Toronto at Bucks 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 Toronto at Bucks 2:00 p.m.

Monday, April 24 Bucks at Toronto 6:00 p.m. *

Thursday, April 27 Toronto at Bucks TBD *

Saturday, April 29 Bucks at Toronto TBD *

* If necessary