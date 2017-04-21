Bucks throttle Toronto, grab 2-1 series lead (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 104-77 win over the Toronto Raptors, winning game three of their best-of-seven series at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks took a 2-1 advantage in the series and will host the Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) at the Bradley Center.

Khris Middleton had 20 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 points. Greg Monroe added 16 and Michael Beasley had 13 points to lead the Bucks.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 13 points and the Bucks held DeMar DeRozan to just eight points (0 for 8 FG), all at the free throw line. The last time DeRozan didn’t make a field goal in a game was in January of 2015 against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Bucks continued to get good production from their two rookie starters. Thon Maker had 11 points, while Malcolm Brogdon added four points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Bucks led 32-12 after the first quarter and 57-30 at halftime. They led by as many as 34 points late in the third and coasted to victory.

AUDIO: Jason Kidd on the Bucks victory :23

AUDIO: Jason Kidd on trusting two rookies in the starting lineup :23

AUDIO: Toronto coach Dwane Casey on the loss :18