Bucks to open playoffs against Toronto

The Atlanta Hawks 103-76 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night, clinched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, locking the Milwaukee Bucks into the number-six spot. It means the Bucks will open the NBA playoffs against the third-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks clinched the sixth-seed with a win over Charlotte on Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Bucks close at Boston

The Bucks close out the regular season at Boston on Wednesday night and they’ll be resting a number of their players.

The Bucks made the trip out east without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell and Khris Middleton. Their starting lineup against the Celtics is projected to be Mirza Teletovic and Michael Beasley at forward, Thon Maker at center and Malcolm Brogdon and Rashad Vaughn at guard.

The Celtics can clinch the top overall seed in the East with a victory. A Celtics loss and Cleveland win would mean the Cavaliers would get the top seed. But the Cavaliers are playing their final game while resting Lebron James and they’re 0-7 without him this season.