DOJ letter threatens Milwaukee County funding over ‘sanctuary’ policy

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday sent letters sent to nine jurisdictions across the nation – including Milwaukee County – that have policies which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

The letters, threatening to withhold “grant funds” if the local governments fail to prove that they are upholding federal immigration laws, were also sent to officials in Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.

“We are in compliance with the law and will share the required legal opinion by the date requested,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in a statement released by his office.

In a press release accompanying the letters, the DOJ states that “many of these jurisdictions are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime,” singling out Chicago and New York.

Abele’s statement takes issue with that assertion. “Milwaukee County has its challenges but they are not caused by illegal immigration. My far greater concern is the proactive dissemination of misinformation, fear, and intolerance.”