Eau Claire County awarded 2020 Farm Technology Days

Eau Claire County will host Wisconsin’s largest farm show in 2020.

The board of directors for the state’s Farm Technology Days awarded the annual three day show to the Eau Claire area on Wednesday. Farm Technology Days features the latest in farm equipment and various other agricultural trends — and it travels throughout the state to feature various types of crops and dairy science.

Kewaunee County will host this year’s show July 11-13 at Ebert Enterprises near Algoma. Wood County will have the 2018 show near Marshfield, with Jefferson County hosting it in 2019.

Eau Claire County will host its first Technology Days since 1992. A host farm has not yet been announced.