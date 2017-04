Closing the achievement gap is a key component of the state’s plan to comply with a new federal education law known as the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers will submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Education in September, after a series of hearings around the state to gather public input.

Wisconsin’s graduation rate for white students is nearly 93 percent, compared with 77 and a-half percent for Hispanic and 65 percent for black students.