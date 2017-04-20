Fake Marine sentenced in identity theft

In a case that was less about “Semper Fi” and more about semper fib, a man who pretended to be a U.S. Marine in order to rip off local businesses in Menomonee Falls has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Brandon Blankenship on two felony charges of identity theft on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he leased 20 apartments in Menomonee Falls, and then rented furniture by telling business owners he was a platoon leader, and needed it for fellow Marines.

Blankenship entered no contest pleas on April 10th.